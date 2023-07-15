Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Maton -- 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on July 15 at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton has six doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .161.
- In 37.5% of his 72 games this season, Maton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Maton has had an RBI in 16 games this season (22.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 23 of 72 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.137
|AVG
|.184
|.276
|OBP
|.300
|.196
|SLG
|.388
|4
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|6
|9
|RBI
|16
|31/18
|K/BB
|31/16
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Kirby (8-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Friday, July 7 against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 15th, 1.040 WHIP ranks seventh, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
