Saturday, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers square off against the Seattle Mariners and George Kirby, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .245 with 10 doubles, a home run and 21 walks.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 51 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has driven in a run in 12 games this year (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this year (19.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .262 AVG .228 .351 OBP .303 .369 SLG .278 7 XBH 4 1 HR 0 9 RBI 5 22/12 K/BB 14/9 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings