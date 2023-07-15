Saturday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (52-38) and the New York Mets (42-49) clashing at Citi Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 15.

The Mets will give the ball to Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Tony Gonsolin (5-3, 3.86 ERA).

Mets vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Mets vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Mets Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mets' last 10 games.

The Mets have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 30 (53.6%) of those contests.

New York is 29-25 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Mets.

New York has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 405 (4.5 per game).

The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

The Dodgers' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (three of those games had spread set by bookmakers).

The Dodgers have been victorious in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Los Angeles has been victorious four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Los Angeles scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (500 total, 5.6 per game).

The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 6 @ Diamondbacks W 9-0 Carlos Carrasco vs Ryne Nelson July 7 @ Padres W 7-5 Justin Verlander vs Yu Darvish July 8 @ Padres L 3-1 David Peterson vs Blake Snell July 9 @ Padres L 6-2 Max Scherzer vs Joe Musgrove July 14 Dodgers L 6-0 Justin Verlander vs Julio Urías July 15 Dodgers - Kodai Senga vs Tony Gonsolin July 16 Dodgers - Max Scherzer vs Bobby Miller July 18 White Sox - Carlos Carrasco vs TBA July 19 White Sox - José Quintana vs TBA July 20 White Sox - TBA vs TBA July 21 @ Red Sox - TBA vs James Paxton

Dodgers Schedule