Matt Vierling -- batting .286 with two triples, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 15 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .275 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Vierling has had a hit in 40 of 69 games this season (58.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (24.6%).

He has gone deep in six games this year (8.7%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Vierling has had at least one RBI in 21.7% of his games this season (15 of 69), with two or more RBI five times (7.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 21 of 69 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .231 AVG .311 .325 OBP .350 .333 SLG .477 7 XBH 10 2 HR 5 12 RBI 12 18/14 K/BB 31/7 3 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings