Luis Robert -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.564) and total hits (92) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Robert has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 90 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.8% of them.

In 24 games this season, he has hit a home run (26.7%, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 36.7% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 48.9% of his games this season (44 of 90), with two or more runs 16 times (17.8%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .268 AVG .270 .324 OBP .330 .598 SLG .534 26 XBH 23 14 HR 12 26 RBI 25 47/10 K/BB 60/11 1 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings