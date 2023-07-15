A quarterfinal is up next for Kevin Anderson in the Hall of Fame Open, and he will meet Ugo Humbert. Anderson is +900 to win this tournament at International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Anderson at the 2023 Hall of Fame Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Anderson's Next Match

On Thursday, July 20 at 1:50 PM ET, Anderson will play Humbert in the quarterfinals, after beating Gijs Brouwer 6-3, 7-6 in the previous round.

Anderson currently has odds of +130 to win his next contest against Humbert.

Anderson Stats

Anderson beat No. 145-ranked Brouwer 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday to make the .

In one tournament over the past 12 months, Anderson is 2-0 and has yet to win a title.

In one tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Anderson has gone 2-0.

Anderson, over the past year, has played two matches across all court types, and 19.5 games per match.

On grass, Anderson has played two matches over the past year, and he has totaled 19.5 games per match while winning 64.1% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Anderson has won 94.7% of his service games, and he has won 35.0% of his return games.

On grass over the past year, Anderson has been victorious in 94.7% of his service games and 35.0% of his return games.

