The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .266 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Jimenez has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has homered in 20.0% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.

In 46.7% of his games this season, Jimenez has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (18.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 28 of 60 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .296 AVG .232 .326 OBP .295 .448 SLG .482 9 XBH 14 5 HR 7 19 RBI 21 27/6 K/BB 33/10 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings