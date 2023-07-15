How to Watch the Cubs vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
The Boston Red Sox and Jarren Duran take the field at Wrigley Field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Red Sox Player Props
|Cubs vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Red Sox Odds
|Cubs vs Red Sox Prediction
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 20th in MLB play with 98 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in MLB, slugging .397.
- The Cubs' .247 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.
- Chicago has the No. 14 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (413 total runs).
- The Cubs' .324 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.
- The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 22 average in MLB.
- Chicago's pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.265).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Marcus Stroman (9-6) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Cubs in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Stroman has 14 quality starts this year.
- Stroman will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- In six of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/6/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Freddy Peralta
|7/7/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-0
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Rodón
|7/8/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Gerrit Cole
|7/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-4
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Domingo Germán
|7/14/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brayan Bello
|7/15/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|James Paxton
|7/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Kutter Crawford
|7/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Steven Matz
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.