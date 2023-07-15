The Boston Red Sox and Jarren Duran take the field at Wrigley Field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Cubs vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 20th in MLB play with 98 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 22nd in MLB, slugging .397.

The Cubs' .247 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

Chicago has the No. 14 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (413 total runs).

The Cubs' .324 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 22 average in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.265).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman (9-6) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Cubs in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Stroman has 14 quality starts this year.

Stroman will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

In six of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Brewers L 6-5 Away Marcus Stroman Freddy Peralta 7/7/2023 Yankees W 3-0 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Rodón 7/8/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Away Drew Smyly Gerrit Cole 7/9/2023 Yankees W 7-4 Away Kyle Hendricks Domingo Germán 7/14/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Brayan Bello 7/15/2023 Red Sox - Home Marcus Stroman James Paxton 7/16/2023 Red Sox - Home Justin Steele Kutter Crawford 7/17/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/18/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/19/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/20/2023 Cardinals - Home Marcus Stroman Steven Matz

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.