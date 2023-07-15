Cody Bellinger and Rafael Devers will be among the stars on display when the Chicago Cubs face the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (-105).

Cubs vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -115 -105 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. Chicago's past three contests have gone over the set point total, and the average total during that streak was 8.7.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been the moneyline favorite 42 total times this season. They've finished 24-18 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Chicago has a record of 24-18 (57.1%).

The Cubs have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

Chicago has played in 90 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-42-2).

The Cubs have collected a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-23 21-25 18-24 24-24 27-37 15-11

