Saturday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (42-48) and Boston Red Sox (49-43) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET on July 15.

The Cubs will give the nod to Marcus Stroman (9-6) against the Red Sox and James Paxton (5-1).

Cubs vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 42 times and won 24, or 57.1%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 26-20 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 413 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule