Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 15 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .227 with seven doubles, four home runs and 25 walks.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in 26 of 52 games this year (50.0%), including eight multi-hit games (15.4%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.7%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

Baddoo has driven in a run in 11 games this season (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 18 of 52 games so far this year.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 24 .238 AVG .216 .299 OBP .370 .350 SLG .351 5 XBH 6 2 HR 2 7 RBI 10 19/7 K/BB 19/18 2 SB 4

