Zach McKinstry is available when the Detroit Tigers battle Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-3.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.326) this season, fueled by 61 hits.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 49 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his plate appearances.

McKinstry has driven home a run in 16 games this season (19.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 40.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.7%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .252 AVG .242 .340 OBP .312 .382 SLG .355 10 XBH 7 3 HR 3 12 RBI 10 26/16 K/BB 29/12 6 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings