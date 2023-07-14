Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach McKinstry is available when the Detroit Tigers battle Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-3.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.326) this season, fueled by 61 hits.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 49 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- McKinstry has driven home a run in 16 games this season (19.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 40.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.7%).
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.252
|AVG
|.242
|.340
|OBP
|.312
|.382
|SLG
|.355
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|10
|26/16
|K/BB
|29/12
|6
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners will send Castillo (6-6) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks eighth, 1.053 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
