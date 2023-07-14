Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs play the Boston Red Sox and Brayan Bello, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-1 with two RBI against the Yankees.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .262 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 35 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 12.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.3% of his games this year, Gomes has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|32
|.289
|AVG
|.240
|.326
|OBP
|.284
|.458
|SLG
|.380
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|16
|16/4
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (6-5) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.04 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, July 5 against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.04, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
