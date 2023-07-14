You can find player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Robert and other players on the Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox ahead of their matchup at 7:20 PM ET on Friday at Truist Park.

White Sox vs. Braves Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Robert Stats

Robert has 92 hits with 23 doubles, 26 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .271/.330/.569 so far this season.

Robert has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 82 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 53 RBI.

He's slashing .244/.319/.432 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 1-for-2 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Morton Stats

Charlie Morton (9-6) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 18th start of the season.

He has seven quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Morton has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

The 39-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.43), 53rd in WHIP (1.412), and 12th in K/9 (10.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jul. 7 6.1 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 5.2 4 0 0 5 1 at Reds Jun. 25 5.0 7 3 3 7 3 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 5.0 5 5 3 8 3 at Tigers Jun. 12 5.2 4 0 0 8 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 119 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 41 stolen bases.

He's slashing .331/.408/.582 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 8 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Rays Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has put up 87 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .254/.358/.569 on the year.

Olson has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rays Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

