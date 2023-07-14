Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (60-29) will host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (38-54) at Truist Park on Friday, July 14, with a start time of 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+220). Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (9-6, 3.43 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (3-7, 4.08 ERA)

White Sox vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 52 out of the 76 games, or 68.4%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Braves have a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 7-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with 18 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +220.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the White Sox had a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

