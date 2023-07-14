Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tucker Barnhart returns to action for the Chicago Cubs against Brayan Bello and the Boston Red SoxJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is hitting .191 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Barnhart has picked up a hit in 14 of 37 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Barnhart has driven in a run in seven games this season (18.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this year (8.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.167
|AVG
|.217
|.216
|OBP
|.327
|.167
|SLG
|.326
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|7
|20/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Bello (6-5) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday, July 5 against the Texas Rangers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.04, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
