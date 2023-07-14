Julio Rodriguez will lead the way for the Seattle Mariners (45-44) on Friday, July 14, when they match up with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (39-50) at T-Mobile Park at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +150. A 7-run total has been set in the game.

Tigers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (6-6, 2.93 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (4-5, 2.64 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Tigers versus Mariners game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Tigers (+150) in this matchup, means that you think the Tigers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Zach McKinstry get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 31 (55.4%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Mariners have an 11-5 record (winning 68.8% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and won every time.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (40.5%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Riley Greene 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+240) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.