How to Watch the Tigers vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 14
Eduardo Rodriguez gets the nod for the Detroit Tigers on Friday at T-Mobile Park against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Tigers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 82 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .366 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 346 (3.9 per game).
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (9.0) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.253 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Rodriguez (4-5) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 5, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in four innings against the Oakland Athletics.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 12 starts this season.
- Rodriguez has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/5/2023
|Athletics
|L 12-3
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Austin Pruitt
|7/6/2023
|Athletics
|W 9-0
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Hogan Harris
|7/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 12-2
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Alek Manoah
|7/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Kevin Gausman
|7/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Chris Bassitt
|7/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Luis Castillo
|7/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|George Kirby
|7/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|-
|7/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|-
|7/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|-
|Alec Marsh
