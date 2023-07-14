Eduardo Rodriguez gets the nod for the Detroit Tigers on Friday at T-Mobile Park against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Tigers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 82 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .366 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 346 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Tigers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (9.0) among MLB offenses.

Detroit averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined 1.253 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Rodriguez (4-5) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 5, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in four innings against the Oakland Athletics.

He has earned a quality start six times in 12 starts this season.

Rodriguez has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Athletics L 12-3 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Austin Pruitt 7/6/2023 Athletics W 9-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Hogan Harris 7/7/2023 Blue Jays L 12-2 Home Alex Faedo Alek Manoah 7/8/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Home Matt Manning Kevin Gausman 7/9/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Tarik Skubal Chris Bassitt 7/14/2023 Mariners - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Luis Castillo 7/15/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Lorenzen George Kirby 7/16/2023 Mariners - Away Reese Olson - 7/17/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/18/2023 Royals - Away Tarik Skubal - 7/19/2023 Royals - Away - Alec Marsh

