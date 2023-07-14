Friday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (45-44) versus the Detroit Tigers (39-50) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on July 14.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (6-6) for the Mariners and Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

Tigers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (40.5%) in those games.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (346 total runs).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Tigers Schedule