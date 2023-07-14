Tigers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 14
Friday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (45-44) versus the Detroit Tigers (39-50) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on July 14.
The probable starters are Luis Castillo (6-6) for the Mariners and Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Mariners 4, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (40.5%) in those games.
- This season, Detroit has come away with a win 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (346 total runs).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 5
|Athletics
|L 12-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Austin Pruitt
|July 6
|Athletics
|W 9-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Hogan Harris
|July 7
|Blue Jays
|L 12-2
|Alex Faedo vs Alek Manoah
|July 8
|Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Matt Manning vs Kevin Gausman
|July 9
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Bassitt
|July 14
|@ Mariners
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Luis Castillo
|July 15
|@ Mariners
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs George Kirby
|July 16
|@ Mariners
|-
|Reese Olson vs TBA
|July 17
|@ Royals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Royals
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs TBA
|July 19
|@ Royals
|-
|TBA vs Alec Marsh
