Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers square off against the Seattle Mariners and Luis Castillo, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI against the Blue Jays.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is hitting .305 with nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Greene has gotten at least one hit in 75.9% of his games this season (41 of 54), with multiple hits 18 times (33.3%).
- In six games this year, he has homered (11.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Greene has had an RBI in 16 games this season (29.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.6%).
- He has scored in 48.1% of his games this season (26 of 54), with two or more runs five times (9.3%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.355
|AVG
|.252
|.415
|OBP
|.330
|.523
|SLG
|.398
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|10
|32/11
|K/BB
|34/12
|3
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.93), 10th in WHIP (1.053), and 16th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
