Louisa Chirico has a match with Claire Liu coming up next in the Hungarian Grand Prix round of 32. Chirico has +2500 odds to win this tournament at Romai Tennis Academy.

Chirico at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Chirico's Next Match

In the round of 32 on Monday, July 17 (at 8:05 AM ET), Chirico will face Liu, after beating Jana Fett 7-6, 6-1 in the previous round.

Chirico Stats

In the qualifying round, Chirico won 7-6, 6-1 against Fett on Sunday.

Chirico has not won any of her eight tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 9-8.

Chirico is 2-3 on clay over the past 12 months, with no tournament victories.

Chirico has played 22.2 games per match in her 17 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On clay, Chirico has played five matches over the past year, and she has totaled 17.2 games per match while winning 51.2% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Chirico has won 54.2% of her games on serve, and 28% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Chirico has won 50% of her games on serve, and 30.4% on return.

