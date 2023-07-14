Player prop bet options for Rafael Devers, Nico Hoerner and others are available when the Boston Red Sox visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday (at 8:05 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 21 walks and 45 RBI (94 total hits). He has stolen 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.323/.379 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 65 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 20 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .298/.355/.491 slash line so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 1 at Brewers Jul. 6 4-for-4 2 1 3 8 0 at Brewers Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Bello Stats

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (6-5) for his 15th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his seventh consecutive quality start.

Bello will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Jul. 5 7.0 8 2 2 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 7.0 2 1 1 5 1 at White Sox Jun. 23 6.2 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 7.0 4 1 1 8 3 at Yankees Jun. 11 7.0 3 2 2 3 2

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Devers Stats

Devers has 84 hits with 20 doubles, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .251/.323/.490 slash line on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 34 walks and 52 RBI (96 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .288/.362/.462 on the year.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0

