Cubs vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 14
Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (42-47) and the Boston Red Sox (48-43) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on July 14.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (6-5) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (3-3) will answer the bell for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
- The Cubs' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Cubs have been victorious in 16, or 37.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a mark of 12-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 13 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (410 total runs).
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 5
|@ Brewers
|W 4-3
|Justin Steele vs Adrian Houser
|July 6
|@ Brewers
|L 6-5
|Marcus Stroman vs Freddy Peralta
|July 7
|@ Yankees
|W 3-0
|Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Rodón
|July 8
|@ Yankees
|L 6-3
|Drew Smyly vs Gerrit Cole
|July 9
|@ Yankees
|W 7-4
|Kyle Hendricks vs Domingo Germán
|July 14
|Red Sox
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Brayan Bello
|July 15
|Red Sox
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs James Paxton
|July 16
|Red Sox
|-
|Justin Steele vs Kutter Crawford
|July 17
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
