How to Watch the Fever vs. Liberty Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 12
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Fever (5-14) will attempt to break a seven-game losing stretch when hosting the New York Liberty (13-4) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on NBA TV and YES.
Fever vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Fever vs. Liberty
- Indiana's 81.9 points per game are just 1.0 more point than the 80.9 New York gives up.
- Indiana's 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than New York has given up to its opponents (42.2%).
- This season, the Fever have a 4-10 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
- Indiana shoots 32.3% from beyond the arc this season. That's 2.8 percentage points lower than New York has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (35.1%).
- The Fever have a 3-5 record when the team makes more than 35.1% of their three-point attempts.
- New York averages 36.2 rebounds a contest, 0.8 more rebounds per game than Indiana's average.
Fever Recent Performance
- The Fever are averaging 83.1 points per contest in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 81.9.
- Over its last 10 games, Indiana is surrendering 88.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than its season average (85.5).
- The Fever are draining 0.4 fewer threes per game over their past 10 games (5.8) compared to their season average (6.2), but they are putting up a better three-point percentage over their past 10 contests (33.1%) compared to their season mark (32.3%).
