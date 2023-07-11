At +10000, the Indianapolis Colts are No. 28 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 ATS record last year.

Colts games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Indianapolis ranked 27th in the NFL with 311.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per contest).

The Colts won just two games at home last year and two on the road.

Indianapolis won only one game when favored (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

In 11 games last year, Jonathan Taylor ran for 861 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game, Taylor scored zero touchdowns, with 28 receptions for 143 yards.

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games.

In the Bills' passing game a season ago, Isaiah McKenzie scored four TDs, catching 42 balls for 423 yards (28.2 per game).

Alec Pierce had 41 receptions for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Zaire Franklin registered 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +2000 4 October 1 Rams - +6600 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +5000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +6600 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

