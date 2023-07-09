Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.326) this season, fueled by 60 hits.
- McKinstry has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In 7.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this season (16 of 80), with two or more RBI five times (6.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.250
|AVG
|.242
|.341
|OBP
|.312
|.383
|SLG
|.355
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|10
|26/16
|K/BB
|29/12
|6
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (8-5) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 39th, 1.174 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
