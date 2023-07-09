The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.326) this season, fueled by 60 hits.

McKinstry has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In 7.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this season (16 of 80), with two or more RBI five times (6.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .250 AVG .242 .341 OBP .312 .383 SLG .355 10 XBH 7 3 HR 3 12 RBI 10 26/16 K/BB 29/12 6 SB 5

