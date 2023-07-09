The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.160 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Explore More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .251 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 37 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

In 8.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has driven home a run in 16 games this season (21.9%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games.

In 21.9% of his games this season (16 of 73), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.1%) he has scored more than once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .241 AVG .260 .299 OBP .326 .370 SLG .378 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 7 RBI 14 24/7 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings