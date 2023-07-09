On Sunday, July 9 at 2:10 PM ET, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (38-53) host Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (37-52) in the series rubber match at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are listed as -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (+110). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito - CHW (6-5, 3.50 ERA) vs Steven Matz - STL (0-7, 5.02 ERA)

White Sox vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won 19 out of the 33 games, or 57.6%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the White Sox have a record of 14-10 (58.3%).

Chicago has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 14, or 40%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win six times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190) Luis Robert 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+120) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

