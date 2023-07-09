How to Watch the White Sox vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 9
Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox will play Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field in the final of a three-game series, on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox are 14th in MLB action with 103 total home runs.
- Chicago is 23rd in MLB, slugging .393.
- The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).
- Chicago has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (379 total runs).
- The White Sox's .296 on-base percentage is the second-worst in baseball.
- The White Sox's 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 19th in baseball.
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- Chicago's 4.56 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox average baseball's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.365).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lucas Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Giolito has 10 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Giolito is looking for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Chris Bassitt
|7/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-2
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|José Berríos
|7/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/7/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-7
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/8/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Miles Mikolas
|7/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Steven Matz
|7/14/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|-
