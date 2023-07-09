Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox will play Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field in the final of a three-game series, on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 14th in MLB action with 103 total home runs.

Chicago is 23rd in MLB, slugging .393.

The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).

Chicago has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (379 total runs).

The White Sox's .296 on-base percentage is the second-worst in baseball.

The White Sox's 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 19th in baseball.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Chicago's 4.56 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average baseball's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.365).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lucas Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Giolito has 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Giolito is looking for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Chris Bassitt 7/6/2023 Blue Jays L 6-2 Home Lance Lynn José Berríos 7/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Home Jesse Scholtens Yusei Kikuchi 7/7/2023 Cardinals W 8-7 Home Dylan Cease Jordan Montgomery 7/8/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Home Touki Toussaint Miles Mikolas 7/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Lucas Giolito Steven Matz 7/14/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/15/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/16/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/18/2023 Mets - Away - - 7/19/2023 Mets - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.