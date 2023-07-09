The Chicago Cubs, including Tucker Barnhart and his .345 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Discover More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart is hitting .189 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Barnhart has picked up a hit in 36.1% of his 36 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.1% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • Barnhart has driven in a run in six games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three games this year (8.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
.167 AVG .214
.216 OBP .333
.167 SLG .310
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
1 RBI 6
20/3 K/BB 13/7
1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.78 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 98 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • German (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.52 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.52, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
