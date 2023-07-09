When the Toronto Blue Jays (49-41) and Detroit Tigers (39-49) match up at Comerica Park on Sunday, July 9, Chris Bassitt will get the call for the Blue Jays, while the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal to the hill. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +105. The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (8-5, 4.09 ERA) vs Skubal - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Tigers' game against the Blue Jays but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Tigers (+105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to take down the Blue Jays with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.50.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Zach McKinstry hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 33 out of the 60 games, or 55%, in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have gone 28-25 (winning 52.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have a 4-5 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 30, or 41.1%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 26 of 64 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-2.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+170) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Riley Greene 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Javier Báez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.