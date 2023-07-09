Chris Bassitt starts for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Comerica Park against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 81 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .365 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 343 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .300.

The Tigers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.258 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Tarik Skubal to the mound for his second start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw four innings against the Oakland Athletics without allowing a run or hit.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Athletics L 1-0 Home Tarik Skubal JP Sears 7/5/2023 Athletics L 12-3 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Austin Pruitt 7/6/2023 Athletics W 9-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Hogan Harris 7/7/2023 Blue Jays L 12-2 Home Alex Faedo Alek Manoah 7/8/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Home Matt Manning Kevin Gausman 7/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tarik Skubal Chris Bassitt 7/14/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/15/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/16/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/17/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/18/2023 Royals - Away - -

