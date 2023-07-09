Sunday's game at Comerica Park has the Toronto Blue Jays (49-41) going head to head against the Detroit Tigers (39-49) at 1:40 PM ET (on July 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-2 win for the Blue Jays, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (8-5) to the mound, while Tarik Skubal will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Tigers matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have been victorious in 30, or 41.1%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Detroit has won 26 of 64 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (343 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Tigers Schedule