Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Sunday, Miguel Cabrera (batting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .245 with 10 doubles, a home run and 21 walks.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 58.0% of his 50 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in one of 50 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this year (22.0%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.263
|AVG
|.228
|.355
|OBP
|.303
|.375
|SLG
|.278
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|5
|22/12
|K/BB
|14/9
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Bassitt (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.09 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.09), 31st in WHIP (1.174), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
