Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .324 with two triples, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Tigers vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .282 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 21 walks.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in 40 of 67 games this season (59.7%), including 17 multi-hit games (25.4%).
- In 9.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.4% of his games this season, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31.3% of his games this season (21 of 67), with two or more runs five times (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.236
|AVG
|.320
|.331
|OBP
|.360
|.340
|SLG
|.492
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|12
|18/14
|K/BB
|30/7
|3
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.09 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.09), 31st in WHIP (1.174), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.