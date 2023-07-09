Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Luis Robert (.619 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Cardinals Player Props
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 91 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .568, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Robert has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 27.3% of his games this year, and 7% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (32 of 88), with more than one RBI 12 times (13.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 48.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (18.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.267
|AVG
|.274
|.326
|OBP
|.335
|.596
|SLG
|.543
|25
|XBH
|23
|14
|HR
|12
|25
|RBI
|25
|45/10
|K/BB
|60/11
|1
|SB
|7
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Matz (0-7) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when the lefty tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.