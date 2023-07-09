Jake Burger, with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is batting .219 with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 50.0% of his 72 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (18 of 72), and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Burger has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this season (22 of 72), with more than one RBI 12 times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 30 games this season (41.7%), including five multi-run games (6.9%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 31
.262 AVG .171
.319 OBP .231
.643 SLG .378
21 XBH 11
13 HR 6
31 RBI 10
40/9 K/BB 47/6
0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.59 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
  • Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.02, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
