Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elvis Andrus -- hitting .194 with a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Cardinals Player Props
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .201 with six doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 50.8% of his 61 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.8% of those games.
- He has homered in two of 61 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Andrus has driven home a run in nine games this season (14.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 13 games this season (21.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.253
|AVG
|.152
|.327
|OBP
|.231
|.323
|SLG
|.200
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|21/10
|K/BB
|20/8
|4
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 87 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals will send Matz (0-7) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when the lefty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.