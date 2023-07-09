Elvis Andrus -- hitting .194 with a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is hitting .201 with six doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.
  • Andrus has picked up a hit in 50.8% of his 61 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.8% of those games.
  • He has homered in two of 61 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Andrus has driven home a run in nine games this season (14.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 13 games this season (21.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 31
.253 AVG .152
.327 OBP .231
.323 SLG .200
5 XBH 3
1 HR 1
10 RBI 7
21/10 K/BB 20/8
4 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 87 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Cardinals will send Matz (0-7) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when the lefty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
