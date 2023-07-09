Nico Hoerner will lead the Chicago Cubs into a matchup with Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Cubs vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 95 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Fueled by 242 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 21st in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 403 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Cubs rank 22nd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.260 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Kyle Hendricks (3-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Hendricks will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his eight chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Brewers W 7-6 Away Kyle Hendricks Wade Miley 7/5/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser 7/6/2023 Brewers L 6-5 Away Marcus Stroman Freddy Peralta 7/7/2023 Yankees W 3-0 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Rodón 7/8/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Away Drew Smyly Gerrit Cole 7/9/2023 Yankees - Away Kyle Hendricks Domingo Germán 7/14/2023 Red Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 Red Sox - Home - - 7/16/2023 Red Sox - Home - - 7/17/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/18/2023 Nationals - Home - -

