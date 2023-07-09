Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees will see Kyle Hendricks starting for the Chicago Cubs in the final game of a three-game series, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Cubs are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Yankees (-145). The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -145 +120 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (35.7%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has won 10 of its 19 games, or 52.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 44 of its 88 games with a total.

The Cubs are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-22 20-25 17-24 24-23 26-36 15-11

