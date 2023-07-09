The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .298.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in 41 of 57 games this season (71.9%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (28.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 57), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has an RBI in 23 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .269 AVG .324 .333 OBP .371 .442 SLG .541 12 XBH 11 3 HR 6 11 RBI 18 21/9 K/BB 21/10 5 SB 6

Yankees Pitching Rankings