After batting .289 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Domingo German) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 14 walks while batting .267.

Morel has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 48 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 31.3% of his games in 2023, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this season (41.7%), Morel has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (22.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 58.3% of his games this season (28 of 48), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .282 AVG .255 .301 OBP .336 .615 SLG .551 11 XBH 13 7 HR 8 21 RBI 16 26/3 K/BB 32/11 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings