Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Tigers vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .230 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
- In 30 of 57 games this year (52.6%) Ibanez has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.8%).
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (10.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has driven home a run in 13 games this year (22.8%), including more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season (21 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.230
|AVG
|.230
|.252
|OBP
|.280
|.390
|SLG
|.425
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|10
|22/3
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 39th, 1.174 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.