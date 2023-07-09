Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .247 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- Vaughn has had a hit in 61 of 88 games this year (69.3%), including multiple hits 18 times (20.5%).
- He has gone deep in 12 games this year (13.6%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 39.8% of his games this year, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 40.9% of his games this year (36 of 88), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.4%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.255
|AVG
|.240
|.337
|OBP
|.309
|.484
|SLG
|.392
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|28
|28/14
|K/BB
|42/14
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 87 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.02 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
