Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .347 this season while batting .280 with 30 walks and 40 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 131st in the league in slugging.

In 77.8% of his games this year (63 of 81), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (27.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in one of 81 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

In 19 games this season (23.5%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (4.9%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 35 of 81 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Home Away 40 GP 41 .315 AVG .248 .383 OBP .313 .403 SLG .339 13 XBH 12 0 HR 1 9 RBI 14 28/16 K/BB 24/14 5 SB 3

