On Sunday, Akil Baddoo (.067 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is hitting .224 with seven doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.

Baddoo has picked up a hit in 24 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has homered in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 17 of 50 games so far this season.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .237 AVG .211 .301 OBP .364 .355 SLG .310 5 XBH 5 2 HR 1 7 RBI 9 17/7 K/BB 19/17 2 SB 4

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings