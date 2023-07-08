Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .192 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on July 8 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .252 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- Grandal has gotten a hit in 37 of 72 games this season (51.4%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (22.2%).
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 72), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this season (16 of 72), with two or more RBI five times (6.9%).
- He has scored in 22.2% of his games this year (16 of 72), with two or more runs three times (4.2%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.243
|AVG
|.260
|.302
|OBP
|.326
|.374
|SLG
|.378
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|14
|23/7
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.64 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.51 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.51), 50th in WHIP (1.353), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers.
