Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .192 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on July 8 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .252 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Grandal has gotten a hit in 37 of 72 games this season (51.4%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (22.2%).

He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 72), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this season (16 of 72), with two or more RBI five times (6.9%).

He has scored in 22.2% of his games this year (16 of 72), with two or more runs three times (4.2%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .243 AVG .260 .302 OBP .326 .374 SLG .378 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 7 RBI 14 23/7 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings