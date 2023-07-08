How to Watch the White Sox vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 8
The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox will meet on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew Vaughn among those expected to step up at the plate.
White Sox vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 103 home runs.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with a .395 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- Chicago ranks 21st in the majors with 379 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.
- Chicago has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.366 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-7
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Paul Blackburn
|7/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Chris Bassitt
|7/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-2
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|José Berríos
|7/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/7/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-7
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|-
|Miles Mikolas
|7/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Steven Matz
|7/14/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|-
