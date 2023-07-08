The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox will meet on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew Vaughn among those expected to step up at the plate.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 103 home runs.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with a .395 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago ranks 21st in the majors with 379 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Chicago has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.366 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Athletics W 8-7 Away Touki Toussaint Paul Blackburn 7/4/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Chris Bassitt 7/6/2023 Blue Jays L 6-2 Home Lance Lynn José Berríos 7/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Home Jesse Scholtens Yusei Kikuchi 7/7/2023 Cardinals W 8-7 Home Dylan Cease Jordan Montgomery 7/8/2023 Cardinals - Home - Miles Mikolas 7/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Lucas Giolito Steven Matz 7/14/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/15/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/16/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/18/2023 Mets - Away - -

