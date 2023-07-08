Trey Mancini -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini has 10 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .243.
  • In 36 of 67 games this year (53.7%) Mancini has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).
  • Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.0%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Mancini has had an RBI in 18 games this season (26.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 20 of 67 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 33
.275 AVG .210
.348 OBP .270
.412 SLG .290
8 XBH 6
3 HR 1
14 RBI 12
34/11 K/BB 34/8
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 97 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • Cole (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.79 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks seventh, 1.140 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 19th.
