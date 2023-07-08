On Saturday, Tim Anderson (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the Chicago White Sox play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .230 with nine doubles, a triple and 14 walks.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this season (38 of 65), with multiple hits 16 times (24.6%).

In 65 games played this year, he has not homered.

Anderson has driven in a run in 12 games this year (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 32.3% of his games this season (21 of 65), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 35 .224 AVG .235 .248 OBP .281 .267 SLG .275 4 XBH 6 0 HR 0 7 RBI 6 25/4 K/BB 34/10 2 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings